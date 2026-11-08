The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. A loaded slate of NFL games continues with Buccaneers vs. Bears at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Both Tampa Bay and Chicago are riding momentum as the Bears have won three consecutive games and the Buccaneers are coming off back-to-back wins. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Buccaneers vs. Bears prediction

The Bears have been one of the NFL's best teams with quarterback Caleb Williams in the lineup. Chicago is 4-1 in Williams' five starts, which includes back-to-back wins against the defending AFC champion Patriots and Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

The Buccaneers earned a victory against the rival Atlanta Falcons in sloppy conditions last Sunday, which forced quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw only three passes, all of which were incomplete. Bucky Irving recorded a season-best 170 yards and one touchdown on 27 rushing attempts, while Kenny Gainwell had a career-best 140 yards on 25 carries.

The Bears are currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Buccaneers are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by six points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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