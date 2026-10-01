The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Trade on tonight's Steelers vs. Browns Thursday Night Football matchup and the winner-take-all Braves vs. Phillies NL Wild Card Game 3. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for the MLB Playoffs and Thursday Night Football game. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for MLB and NFL football

Why the Steelers will win by more than 2.5 points Thursday

Larry Hartstein's analysis: "Playing a depleted and suspect Carolina defense, the Browns averaged 3.8 yards per pass and 4.1 yards per play. They allowed a 38 percent pressure rate. Now they face a much tougher Pittsburgh pass rush. Look for Deshaun Watson to make critical mistakes as the Steelers improve to 3-1."

The margin market lines up with Hartstein's number exactly: Pittsburgh winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.525 per share on Polymarket, with Cleveland staying within 2.5 points trading at $0.475 per share. Trade on Steelers vs. Browns here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Why Atlanta won't lose by more than 1.5 runs Thursday

Matt Severance's analysis: "Atlanta dominated the regular season series against Philadelphia and carries the deeper lineup into tonight's series finale, yet the pricing on a 2 run Atlanta loss treats that outcome as more likely than that body of work would suggest. Severance expects another tight, low-scoring game with both bullpens fully available after two closely played games already in this series, and likes Atlanta to either win outright or lose by just one run rather than drop the finale by multiple runs."



Atlanta losing by less than 1.5 runs, which includes an outright Atlanta win or a one run Atlanta loss, trades at $0.685 per share on Polymarket, with Atlanta losing by 2 or more runs at $0.315 per share, pricing that lines up with Severance's pick as the two teams play a winner-take-all Game 3 at Truist Park. On the moneyline, Atlanta trades at $0.525 per share to win outright, with Philadelphia at $0.475 per share. Trade on Braves vs. Phillies here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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