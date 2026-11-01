The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Sunday Night Football between the Eagles (2-5) and Commanders (1-4-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET will cap off the NFL Week 8 Sunday schedule. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Eagles have lost five consecutive games since their Week 2 win against the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Commanders' last win came in Week 3, which has been followed by losses to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, as well as a tie with the New York Giants in Week 5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Commanders vs. Eagles prediction

agles running back Saquon Barkley has been cleared to play on Sunday despite re-aggravating his hamstring and suffering a new back injury in his return to action on Monday. Barkley recorded 62 yards and his first touchdown of the season on seven rushing attempts in Week 7.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had his best passing performance of an injury-limited 2026 season prior to the team's bye week. Daniels threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 40 pass attempts in a 23-17 loss to the heavily-favored 49ers.

The Commanders are currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Eagles are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by six points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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