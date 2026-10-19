The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus before Monday Night Football, when the Washington Commanders visit the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET. San Francisco trades at $0.78 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Washington trades at $0.22 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Monday Polymarket predictions

Commanders vs. 49ers predictions

The Commanders are 1-3-1 and 0-2 away from home, and they are coming off a 27-27 overtime tie against the Giants on Oct. 11 after a 30-13 loss to Indianapolis. Quarterback Jayden Daniels passed for 199 yards and ran for 103 against the Giants, and ESPN lists him with 459 passing yards on 46 of 76 passing attempts and three touchdowns this season. Backup Marcus Mariota started in between and passed for 111 and 183 yards, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin leads Washington with 203 receiving yards.

The Commanders have scored 115 points, an average of 23.0, and allowed 149, an average of 29.8, with a 33-31 win against Seattle on Sept. 27, their only win. Three of their five games have finished with more than 51.5 combined points, at 57, 64, and 54, while only two of San Francisco's five have. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is questionable with a hamstring injury.



On Polymarket, San Francisco trades at $0.78 per share to win at Levi's Stadium, and Washington trades at $0.22 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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