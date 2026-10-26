The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Monday Night Football features Cowboys vs. Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fewer than 44.5 combined points in Cowboys vs. Eagles is trading at $0.53 per share on Polymarket. Dak Prescott throwing two or more touchdown passes is trading at $0.56 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Monday Polymarket predictions

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Fewer than 44.5 combined points

David Bearman's analysis points to a low scoring game in Philadelphia. "The Dallas defense wasn't that bad in the loss to Green Bay on Sunday night, holding the Packers to 318 yards, more than 100 of which were on the first drive of the game. It was actually the offense that struggled each of the last two games, with only 29 total points and an average of 335 total yards. They face an Eagles offense that is basically left for dead. Jalen Hurts is done. Saquon Barkley is questionable. DeVonta Smith was back last week, but he's out this week. The Eagles are last in yards per play (4.4), 31st in pass yards per play and time of possession, 31st in offensive success rate, and lead the world in three and outs," Bearman said.

Dallas is 2-4 and has lost two straight, 24-16 against Tampa Bay and 23-13 at Green Bay. Philadelphia is also 2-4 and has lost four straight, most recently 25-14 against Carolina, when Tanner McKee threw for 215 yards and one touchdown in relief. Hurts is on injured reserve with a calf injury, Smith is out with a hamstring injury, and Barkley is listed as questionable. None of the Eagles' last five games finished with more than 44.5 combined points. On Polymarket, Dallas trades at $0.67 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.33 per share. More than 44.5 combined points trades at $0.48 per share, and fewer than 44.5 combined points trades at $0.53 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Dak Prescott to throw more than 1.5 touchdown passes

Sia Nejad's analysis likes Prescott to bounce back in primetime. "Dak Prescott hasn't had much success with passing TDs over the last month, but he has a pretty good situation on Monday night. The Eagles secondary is solid, but it's their lack of pressure that should give Dak plenty of time to operate. Dak's passing yard projection of 260+ tells us a lot about the type of success he's likely to have and it's notable that the Cowboy run game is far from explosive. Points will come through the air. Look for Dak to bounce back tonight with at least two touchdown throws in primetime," Nejad said.

Prescott has passed for 1,639 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions this season, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has 48 catches for 577 yards and four touchdowns, and running back Javonte Williams has rushed for 317 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin is out for the Cowboys. On Polymarket, Prescott throwing 2 or more touchdown passes trades at $0.56 per share Yes and $0.45 per share No. Philadelphia's McKee throwing 2 or more touchdown passes trades at $0.38 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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