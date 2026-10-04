The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on NFL games today like Chiefs vs. Raiders, Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football, and Cowboys vs. Texans. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

R.J. White is backing the Bears to win by a field goal or more at home against the Jets and the Lions to do the same on the road against the Panthers, while Jeff Hochman likes the Raiders to keep it close at home against the Chiefs. We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Sunday's NFL schedule. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for NFL Sunday

R.J. White's pick: Bears to win by three or more points over the Jets

R.J. White's analysis: "This margin is where I'd project this game regardless, but there's one factor that makes me want to grab the Bears while I still can: coaching. Ben Johnson is one of the best in the league, as shown by Chicago's blowout of the Eagles with Case Keenum making his first appearance since 2023. On the other side, Aaron Glenn has been inconsistent, costing his team a win in a rough Week 2 before rallying the Jets back to tie the Lions late last week. With Breece Hall week to week, I'll trust the Bears to limit Geno Smith's ability to put up points, while Chicago can seemingly score with any quarterback."

Chicago winning by more than 2.5 points at home against the Jets, which requires a win of 3 or more, trades at $0.59 per share on Polymarket, with the Jets staying within two points or winning outright at $0.42 per share. Bears vs. Jets kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Jeff Hochman's pick: Raiders to lose by fewer than 4.5 points at home to the Chiefs

Jeff Hochman's analysis: "In 2025, Kansas City faced an unusual schedule: they never played two consecutive games on the road without a bye in between, and the last time the Chiefs had to do that was back in November 2024. Las Vegas averages 13.0 offensive yards per point, which ranks fourth in the NFL. The Raiders' defensive front has quietly put up strong numbers with a 50% pass rush win rate and a 36% run stop win rate. Both teams have a positive sack differential, and with Jackson Powers-Johnson likely to miss time, the Raiders are counting on Caleb Rogers, a solid replacement at right guard. After running my model last night and on Tuesday, I have 1.2 points of value on the Raiders." Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

R.J. White's pick: Lions to win by more than 3.5 points at Carolina

R.J. White's analysis: "The Lions have had injury concerns all year in the secondary and on the offensive line, but now that's true for the Panthers as well, with their top two cornerbacks and best offensive lineman out. Right tackle Monroe Freeling is also in the concussion protocol, while Jalen Coker is among the other players managing injuries. Detroit got multiple starters back on its offensive line last week, and I thought its defense played better than expected against the Jets. Detroit has also played well on the road this season, and Carolina's injuries give the Lions a great chance to win by more than a field goal here as well."

Detroit winning by more than 3.5 points on the road against Carolina trades at $0.52 per share on Polymarket, with Carolina losing by fewer than 4 points, which includes an outright win, at $0.49 per share. Lions vs. Panthers kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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