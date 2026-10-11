The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus, and we have two Sunday NFL picks to consider with it. Larry Hartstein expects the Detroit Lions to win at Arizona by more than 5.5 points, and Brady Kannon sees the Baltimore Ravens losing at Atlanta by fewer than 3.5 points in their Sunday NFL predictions. Trade today's NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Sunday Polymarket Predictions

Lions vs. Cardinals prediction: Lions to win by more than 5.5 points

Larry Hartstein expects Detroit to win by a touchdown at Arizona at 4:25 p.m. ET:

"While their (Lions) defense is terrible, they have a strong defensive line led by Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, DJ Wonnum, and Tyleik Collins. That front gets to face an Arizona offensive line that just lost left tackle Paris Johnson and right guard Isaiah Adams to injury. Look for Jahmyr Gibbs to bounce back from his subpar game at Carolina as Detroit wins a shootout by a touchdown."

On Polymarket, the Lions trade at $0.70 per share to win, and the Cardinals trade at $0.30 per share. The Lions winning by six points or more trades at $0.495 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 54.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 54.5. Trade on Cardinals vs. Lions here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Ravens vs. Falcons prediction: Ravens to win or lose by 3.5 points or fewer

Brady Kannon thinks Baltimore keeps it close at Atlanta on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET:

"Rallying behind the backup quarterback has happened early and often in the 2026 NFL season and we have that situation again with Tyler Huntley filling in for the fallen Lamar Jackson. I fully expect the Ravens to play at a high-level under the Sunday night lights. Meanwhile, the stock could not be any higher on the suddenly amazing Falcons. I believe 3.5 is too much of an adjustment. I do think we get a very competitive game here but not one that is 4-points in favor of Atlanta. I wouldn't at all be surprised if Baltimore won outright."

On Polymarket, the Falcons trade at $0.62 per share to win and the Ravens trade at $0.38 per share. Baltimore losing by fewer than four points, which includes an outright win, trades at $0.52 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.435 per share for more than 45.5 and $0.565 per share for fewer than 45.5. Trade on Falcons vs. Ravens here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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