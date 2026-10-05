The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Use it to trade on Saints vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football. Fewer than 47.5 combined points trades at $0.495 per share on Polymarket, with more than 47.5 at $0.505 per share. The Saints are $0.53 favorites to win, but will be without tight end Noah Fant (abdomen), who scored two times last week. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Falcons vs. Saints expert picks

Eric Cohen's pick: Saints to win by more than 1.5 points over the Falcons

Eric Cohen's analysis: "Atlanta played in Week 3 like I thought New Orleans would, and vice versa. The Falcons dominated Green Bay, while the Saints gave away their home opener against the Raiders. Though they have injury concerns, including two significant offensive weapons in Travis Etienne and Jordyn Tyson, I was confident enough to pick the Saints to win the weak NFC South Division at the start of the year. Tyler Shough has accounted for nine total touchdowns this season for New Orleans, and I think he adds three more in a high-scoring victory. Don't underestimate the raucous home crowd either. New Orleans 31, Atlanta 26."

New Orleans winning by more than 1.5 points at home against Atlanta, which requires a win of 2 or more, trades at $0.495 per share on Polymarket, with Atlanta losing by fewer than 2 points, which includes an outright win, at $0.505 per share. Both teams kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome. Trade on Monday Night Football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Combined points pick: Fewer than 47.5 points between the Falcons and Saints

Atlanta's offense has struggled to find consistency, averaging just 17.0 points per game and scoring a combined 16 points across its two losses to Pittsburgh and Carolina before last week's 35-14 outburst against Green Bay. The Falcons also carry the NFL's stingiest run defense, allowing just 47.7 rushing yards per game, which could limit New Orleans' ground game and force Tyler Shough into a more one-dimensional attack. New Orleans scores at a healthy 27.0 points per game, but its defense has also allowed 27.7 points per game, meaning tonight's combined scoring likely comes down to which offense slows down first rather than both sides lighting up the scoreboard. Fewer than 47.5 combined points trades at $0.495 per share on Polymarket, with more than 47.5 at $0.505 per share. Trade on Monday Night Football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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