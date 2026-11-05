The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Week 9 Thursday Night Football matchup will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) and the Baltimore Ravens (4-4), with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are trading at $0.82 per share to beat the Ravens, who are trading at $0.19 per share to win. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Jacksonville is currently first in the AFC South Division with a three-game lead and coming off a 42-7 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile, the Ravens are trending in the opposite direction, ranking last in the AFC North and facing a three-game losing skid. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jaguars vs. Ravens prediction

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a legitimate NFL MVP candidacy in what is on pace to be the best season of his career. Lawrence has led the Jaguars to a 5-2 start, throwing for 1,690 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions on 130 of 198 passing and is currently trading at 8% to win the 2026 NFL MVP award, which is fifth among all players.

The Ravens' quarterback situation is the exact opposite. Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson suffered a throwing thumb injury on the first play of his return from a three-game absence due to an ankle sprain on Sunday and was placed on the injured reserve list. Backup Tyler Huntley once again took over in Jackson's absence before suffering his own season-ending turf toe injury and was replaced by undrafted rookie emergency quarterback Joe Fagnano, who will make his first career start on Thursday.

The Jaguars are currently trading up to $0.52 per share to win by 10 or more points, while the Ravens are trading at $0.49 per share to lose by nine points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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