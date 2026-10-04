The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on NFL games today like Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Sunday's NFL schedule. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for NFL Sunday

R.J. White's pick: Lions to win by more than 3.5 points at Carolina

R.J. White's analysis: "The Lions have had injury concerns all year in the secondary and on the offensive line, but now that's true for the Panthers as well, with their top two cornerbacks and best offensive lineman out. Right tackle Monroe Freeling is also in the concussion protocol, while Jalen Coker is among the other players managing injuries. Detroit got multiple starters back on its offensive line last week, and I thought its defense played better than expected against the Jets. Detroit has also played well on the road this season, and Carolina's injuries give the Lions a great chance to win by more than a field goal here as well."

Detroit winning by more than 3.5 points on the road against Carolina trades at $0.52 per share on Polymarket, with Carolina losing by fewer than 4 points, which includes an outright win, at $0.49 per share. Lions vs. Panthers kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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