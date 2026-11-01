The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Twelve games are set to unfold on Sunday, including divisional rivalries like Lions vs. Vikings, Browns vs. Steelers, Dolphins vs. Patriots and Chiefs vs. Broncos. Sunday Night Football between the Eagles (2-5) and Commanders (1-4-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET will cap off the NFL Week 8 Sunday schedule. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Eagles have lost five consecutive games since their Week 2 win against the Tennessee Titans. Meanwhile, the Commanders' last win came in Week 3, which has been followed by losses to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, as well as a tie with the New York Giants in Week 5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Vikings vs. Lions prediction

The Vikings are the last remaining undefeated NFL team, but will need a strong offensive performance in a tough road test against the NFC North rival Lions on Sunday. Minnesota is averaging 1.5 touchdowns per game, which ranks 31st among the 32 NFL teams, while its defense leads the league with 12.3 points allowed per game.

The Lions have been among the league's best offenses while struggling on defense. Detroit ranks second in scoring offense with 30.7 points per game and has allowed an average of 27.6 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Lions are currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win by four or more points at home, while the Vikings are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by three or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Chiefs vs. Broncos prediction

The Chiefs will travel to Denver for their second of two biannual matchups with the Broncos. Kansas City won the Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup, 31-10, with Kenneth Walker III recording 173 yards and one touchdown on 23 rushing attempts, along with three receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 17 of 28 passing in the Week 1 loss to the Chiefs. Nix has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in four of his first seven games and is averaging a career-low 59.2 completion percentage and 5.8 yards per attempt.

The Chiefs are currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by two or more points on the road, while the Broncos are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by one point or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Commanders vs. Eagles prediction

agles running back Saquon Barkley has been cleared to play on Sunday despite re-aggravating his hamstring and suffering a new back injury in his return to action on Monday. Barkley recorded 62 yards and his first touchdown of the season on seven rushing attempts in Week 7.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had his best passing performance of an injury-limited 2026 season prior to the team's bye week. Daniels threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 40 pass attempts in a 23-17 loss to the heavily-favored 49ers.

The Commanders are currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Eagles are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by six points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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