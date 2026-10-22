The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday's slate features Patriots vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago to win by more than 2.5 points is trading at $0.55 per share on Polymarket. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Thursday's Polymarket predictions

Bears to win by more than 2.5 points

Matt Severance's analysis points to Chicago: "New England will be down at least two starting offensive linemen and maybe three. Cornerback Carlton Davis and No. 2 wideout Romeo Doubs also will sit. Chicago has some defensive injuries but in better shape overall and obviously quick turnaround always benefit the home side. Last 2.5 on our board and rather juiced, so probably gone shortly. Da Bears can't(!!!) lose their first home game since Mike Ditka's passing. Much less against the team Da Coach beat in Super Bowl 20. Man that feels like yesterday but also five lifetimes ago ...," Severance said.

Chicago and New England are both 4-2. The Bears beat Atlanta 31-23 on Sunday, and running back D'Andre Swift has rushed for 398 yards and six touchdowns, while wide receiver Luther Burden III has 361 receiving yards. ESPN's injury report lists Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards as doubtful and Jack Sanborn and running back Kyle Monangai as out. New England beat the Jets 26-19 on Sunday and Las Vegas 45-17 the week before, and ESPN lists Alijah Vera-Tucker, Ben Brown, Karon Prunty and Channing Canada as out. On Polymarket, Chicago to win by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.55 per share, and the Bears trade at $0.60 per share to win. Trade on Patriots vs. Bears here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.