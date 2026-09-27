The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The Rams will play the Broncos on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Rams receiver Puka Nacua is inactive with a groin injury. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Los Angeles trades at $0.55 per share to beat Denver, which trades at $0.45 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rams vs. Broncos predictions

Los Angeles is 1-1, with Matthew Stafford completing 68.2% of his passes for 461 yards, three touchdowns and one interception through two games, including an outing with four touchdowns in a 28-6 win over the Giants.

Denver is also 1-1, with Bo Nix throwing for 419 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions across his first two games.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is questionable for Los Angeles, and wide receiver Marvin Mims (foot) is questionable for Denver.

Los Angeles trades at $0.555 per share on Polymarket to win, with Denver at $0.445 per share. More than 44.5 combined points trades at $0.495 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 44.5 trading at $0.505 per share. Trade on Rams vs. Broncos here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

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Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

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