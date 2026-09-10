The latest Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for the NFL Australia Game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. The two NFC West rivals meet Thursday at 8:35 p.m. ET at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, in the league's first-ever regular-season game held in Australia. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Los Angeles Rams trade at $0.64 per share on Polymarket to beat the San Francisco 49ers, who trade at $0.36 per share, in the Week 1 opener. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket invite code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Rams vs 49ers: Super Bowl 60 rematch

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that both the Rams and 49ers finished 12-5 last season, with Los Angeles taking second in the NFC West and San Francisco third. The Rams made the deeper run: they beat the Carolina Panthers 34-31 in the Wild Card round, beat the Chicago Bears 20-17 in overtime in the Divisional round, then lost the NFC Championship Game to the Seattle Seahawks, 31-27. San Francisco's postseason was shorter, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 23-19 in the Wild Card round before falling to the Seahawks 41-6 in the Divisional round. Trade on the Rams vs. 49ers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

San Francisco added a proven weapon this offseason, signing six-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal after he hit free agency in April, with George Kittle reportedly playing a key role in recruiting him. On the other side, Los Angeles made one of the most significant trades in recent NFL history, acquiring reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from Cleveland on June 1 in exchange for edge rusher Jared Verse and three future draft picks. Garrett set the NFL's single-season sack record with 23 in 2025, and the deal marked the first time a reigning DPOY had ever been traded. The Rams also signed former All-Pro Aaron Donald, but he won't make the trip to Australia. Trade on the Rams vs. 49ers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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