The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for a full Sunday of NFL games. Top NFL games today include Vikings vs. Dolphins, Seahawks vs. Chargers and Panthers vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) is inactive and will miss Minnesota's matchup against Miami. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket lists Minnesota at 83% to win and Miami at 17% to win in their 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 76% to win over the Chargers (25%) in a 4:25 p.m. ET start. Then Carolina is 35% to win at home on Sunday Night Football, while Detroit is 65% to win. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Vikings vs. Dolphins predictions

The Vikings are unbeaten and they'll take on the winless Dolphins on Sunday. Minnesota's defense has generated 14 sacks and six takeaways in wins over the Packers, Bears and Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have been beaten by the Raiders, 49ers and Chiefs by a minimum of two touchdowns and now they'll be without star running back De'Von Achane (ACL). Minnesota to win by more than 9.5 points is listed at 52% and NO is listed at 49%. The model predicts that the Vikings win by 10 or more in 57% of simulations. Trade on Dolphins vs. Vikings here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Seahawks vs. Chargers predictions

The defending Super Bowl champions fell to 2-1 on the season with a 33-31 loss to the Commanders alst week. Seattle outgained Washington by 179 yards and were playing second-string quarterback Marcus Mariota, but was done in by a trio of turnovers. The Seahawks are hoping that Sam Darnold will look a little more comfortable in his second game back. Seattle to win by more than 7.5 points is listed with a 48% probability on Polymarket and the model predicts that the Seahawks win by 10 on average. Trade on Chargers vs. Seahawks here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Panthers vs. Lions predictions

Detroit is off to a 2-1 start and heads to Carolina for Sunday Night Football. The Lions beat the Saints and Jets and lost to the Bills, scoring 31 points in all three of those matchups. Meanwhile, the Panthers gave up 59 points in a season-opening loss to the Bears, beat the Falcons 34-3 and then lost to the Browns 21-18. Polymarket lists Detroit to win by more than 3.5 points at 52%, while NO is 49%. Trade on Lions vs. Panthers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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