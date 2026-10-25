The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Sunday's NFL schedule features Broncos vs. Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET, Lions vs. Packers at 4:25 p.m., and Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. The Broncos are trading at $0.67 per share to beat the Cardinals, who are trading at $0.33 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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Sunday Polymarket predictions

Broncos vs. Cardinals: Denver to win by more than 4.5 points

Adam Thompson's analysis points to a Denver win in Arizona. "The Cardinals have been a homefield disaster, losing 45-21 to the Lions and 31-7 to the Seahawks. They just shocked the Rams on the road but the offense still managed only 18 points; that game was as much about the Rams' struggles. Denver is 4-2 without its offense doing much; it's scored more than 23 points just once (ironically, 30 points to the same Rams). Now, after a 10 day break, is a good time for it. Arizona is only NFL team to rank 20th or worse in pass and run offense, and pass and run defense," Thompson said.

Denver is 4-2 and beat Seattle 17-14 in overtime on Oct. 16. Quarterback Bo Nix has passed for 1,049 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions, running back J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 270 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has 228 receiving yards. Cornerback Pat Surtain II is listed as questionable. Arizona is 2-4, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett has passed for 1,328 yards and nine touchdowns with six interceptions. On Polymarket, Denver trades at $0.68 per share to win and Arizona trades at $0.33 per share. Denver winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks: Seahawks to win by more than 2.5 points

Brady Kannon's analysis backs Seattle at home on Sunday Night Football. "Important to lay 2.5 here and not 3 as the market is headed that direction. Extra rest has proven to be an especially big deal in the NFL this season, even more so for home teams. Seahawks played last Thursday and lost. Now they host a serious opponent in prime time, a Chiefs team that has played Denver, the Chargers, Dolphins, Raiders, and Colts. Zach Charbonnet is back for 'The Kenneth Walker Game' and should have something to say about spoiling the homecoming. While the masses want to back Patrick Mahomes when he is priced lower, give me the unpopular home team priced higher," Kannon said.

Seattle is 3-3 and has lost two straight, 32-29 to San Francisco and 17-14 in overtime at Denver, and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 717 receiving yards. Quarterback Sam Darnold has passed for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns with seven interceptions, and quarterback Drew Lock is listed as questionable. Kansas City is 5-0 after a 22-6 win against the Chargers last Sunday, and Mahomes has passed for 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns while Walker has rushed for 665 yards. Wide receiver Rashee Rice is out for the Chiefs. On Polymarket, Seattle trades at $0.59 per share to win and Kansas City trades at $0.42 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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