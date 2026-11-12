The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Washington Commanders and New York Giants tied 27-27 on Oct. 11, and they meet again at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Giants are $0.55 per share to win on Polymarket and Washington is $0.46 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.55 per share to win at home and Washington trades at $0.46 per share. New York winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 42.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Commanders vs. Giants predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the teams' records and how they have changed since the tie. New York is 5-2-1 and 3-1 at home, and it comes in off a 19-11 win at Philadelphia on Nov. 8, after a 27-21 win at Houston and a 34-27 loss against New Orleans. Washington is 2-5-1 and 0-3 on the road, and it comes in off a 20-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 8. The Commanders beat Philadelphia 27-10 on Nov. 1 and lost 23-17 at San Francisco before that.

The Giants have a quarterback question. J.J. McCarthy is listed as questionable with a hip injury after Sunday's game, if he cannot Jameis Winston would be the Giants starter. Running back Cam Skattebo is questionable with a hamstring injury, and wide receiver Malik Nabers has 53 catches for 648 yards and two touchdowns. For Washington, quarterback Jayden Daniels has completed 115 of 180 passes for 1,250 yards and seven touchdowns, and he leads the team with 252 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has 30 catches for 303 yards and five touchdowns.

On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.55 per share to win at home and Washington trades at $0.46 per share. New York winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 42.5. Trade on Giants vs. Commanders here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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