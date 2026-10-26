The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Monday Night Football features the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET. World Series Game 3 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee leading the series 2-0. On Polymarket, Tampa Bay trades at $0.52 per share to win Game 3. Milwaukee trades at $0.48 per share, while more than 6.5 combined runs trades at $0.58 per share and fewer than 6.5 trades at $0.42 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Monday Polymarket predictions

Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Philadelphia has lost four straight at home and on the road, and its offense has stalled. The Eagles are 2-4 after losing 25-14 against Carolina, 19-17 against Jacksonville, 24-20 against the Los Angeles Rams and 27-7 at Chicago. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has passed for 933 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions, wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 310 receiving yards, and running back Saquon Barkley has 182 rushing yards and is listed as questionable. None of Philadelphia's last five games finished with more than 44.5 combined points, and two finished with more than 43.5, at 44 and 44.

Dallas is 2-4 and has lost two straight, 24-16 against Tampa Bay and 23-13 at Green Bay, but it won 34-30 at Houston before that. Quarterback Dak Prescott has passed for 1,639 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has 577 receiving yards, and running back Javonte Williams has seven rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin is out for the Cowboys.

On Polymarket, Dallas trades at $0.67 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.33 per share. Dallas winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.49 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.53 per share for more than 43.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 43.5. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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