The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus, perfect for Sunday's NFL schedule that includes Chiefs vs. Falcons at 1 p.m. ET, Seahawks vs. Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET and Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Kansas City trades at $0.63 per share to win at Atlanta, Seattle trades at $0.73 per share to win at Las Vegas, and Cincinnati trades at $0.64 per share to win at home against Pittsburgh. Vikings receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) and Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) are officially inactive. Click here to claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chiefs vs. Falcons predictions

Kansas City is 6-2 overall and 2-2 on the road, coming off a 35-12 win over the New York Jets after a 28-24 loss at Denver and a 20-3 loss at Seattle. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has completed 177 of 263 passes for 2,037 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions. Tight end Travis Kelce has 33 catches for 482 yards and two touchdowns. Two of the Chiefs' last five games finished with more than 47.5 combined points, at 52 and 57. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker is out with a groin injury.

Atlanta is 3-6 and 1-4 at home, and it is coming off a 34-17 loss against Cincinnati after a 16-0 loss at Tampa Bay and a 29-20 win against San Francisco. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has completed 124 of 199 passes for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. Running back Bijan Robinson has rushed for 880 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Drake London has 44 catches for 692 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Zachariah Branch is doubtful with a hamstring injury. Four of the Falcons' last five games finished with more than 47.5 combined points, at 51, 49, 54 and 53.

On Polymarket, Kansas City trades at $0.63 per share to win and Atlanta trades at $0.37 per share. Kansas City winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.53 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 47.5. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Seahawks vs. Raiders predictions

Seattle is 5-4 and 1-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 17-3 win against Arizona after a 34-17 loss against Chicago and a 20-3 win against Kansas City. Quarterback Drew Lock has completed 54 of 76 passes for 597 yards and five touchdowns, running back Emanuel Wilson has rushed for 403 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 71 catches for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns. Lock is questionable with an oblique injury; quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed are out, and offensive linemen Charles Cross and Quenton Nelson are doubtful. Two of the Seahawks' last five games finished with more than 40.5 combined points, at 51 and 61.

Las Vegas is 4-5 and 1-3 at home, and it is coming off a 38-17 loss at San Francisco after a 38-33 win at the New York Jets and a 35-21 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has completed 202 of 315 passes for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Running back Ashton Jeanty has rushed for 362 yards and one touchdown, and tight end Brock Bowers has 48 catches for 658 yards and six touchdowns. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell is out. All five of the Raiders' last five games finished with more than 40.5 combined points, at 55, 71, 56, 63 and 62.

On Polymarket, Seattle trades at $0.73 per share to win and Las Vegas trades at $0.28 per share. Seattle winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 40.5. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Steelers vs. Bengals predictions

The quarterbacks set the tone for Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow has completed 219 of 296 passes for 2,386 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. Wide receiver Tee Higgins has 48 catches for 758 yards and six touchdowns, and running back Chase Brown has rushed for 397 yards and one touchdown. Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers has completed 175 of 288 passes for 1,871 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions, running back Jaylen Warren has rushed for 704 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver DK Metcalf has 33 catches for 378 yards and one touchdown.

Both teams are 6-2, with Pittsburgh 4-0 at home and 2-2 on the road, and Cincinnati 4-1 on the road and 2-1 at home. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek and cornerbacks Brandin Echols and Doneiko Slaughter are out for the Steelers, and safety Kyle Dugger is questionable for the Bengals. On Polymarket, Cincinnati trades at $0.64 per share to win at home and Pittsburgh trades at $0.37 per share. Cincinnati winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 49.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 49.5. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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