The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday's schedule features Thursday Night Football between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Green Bay trades at $0.64 per share to win at home, while Carolina trades at $0.36 per share. The NBA has three games tonight, including Sacramento at New Orleans at 8 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Green Bay trades at $0.64 per share to win. Green Bay winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.50 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Thursday Polymarket predictions

Panthers vs. Packers predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Green Bay is 4-3 and 2-1 at home, but it lost 20-17 at Detroit on Oct. 25 after wins of 23-13 against Dallas and 31-7 against Chicago. Quarterback Jordan Love has completed 162 of 270 passes for 1,958 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions, wide receiver Christian Watson has 34 catches for 595 yards and six touchdowns, and Lukas Van Ness has 3.5 sacks. Micah Parsons is out with a knee injury, Travis Glover, Sean Rhyan and Zaire Franklin are also out, and Matthew Golden and Devonte Wyatt are questionable.

On Polymarket, Green Bay trades at $0.64 per share to win and Carolina trades at $0.36 per share. Green Bay winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.53 per share for fewer than 47.5. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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