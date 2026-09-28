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We'll highlight several prediction markets available for tonight's Monday Night Football game. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

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The Eagles will win by more than 3.5 points

Larry Hartstein's analysis: "Case Keenum is 38 and hasn't played since the 2023 season. With Tyson Bagent available but still working back from a concussion, Keenum is expected to start for Chicago. Either way, Vic Fangio's defense, which could see Jonathan Greenard make his season debut, should dominate. The Eagles remember giving up 281 rushing yards to Chicago in a 24-15 loss on the Friday after Thanksgiving last year. So far this season, Philadelphia has been hurt by shaky offensive line play, but that unit took a step forward on last week's game winning 65 yard touchdown drive at Tennessee. I'd put Philadelphia's expected margin at four points."

Philadelphia trades at $0.66 per share on Polymarket to win outright, with Chicago at $0.35 per share. The margin market lines up with Hartstein's number exactly: the Eagles winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.50 per share, while Chicago staying within 3.5 points trades at $0.50 per share. Trade on Eagles vs. Bears here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Monday's Eagles-Bears game will produce more than 44.5 combined points

David Bearman's analysis: "The Eagles have shown me nothing through two weeks on offense, with 318 and 341 yards against the Commanders and Titans. Inside those numbers, 79 yards and 65 yards came on their last drive of each game, when they needed to score. The first 3.5 quarters were rough. Remove those two drives, and the Eagles produced 34 points on 17 possessions, while losing 12.2 expected points on their 106 rushes and dropbacks. As for those record setting Bears, the drop off from 59 points to three points was stark. Less than 300 yards, 4.2 yards per play, a far cry from 7.7 in Week 1. Chicago's running game produced negative 9.3 expected points added. With Caleb Williams' status uncertain, Chicago shouldn't hesitate to turn to Tyson Bagent."

Kickoff at Soldier Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, where it's a mild 65 degrees. The combined points market matches Bearman's number exactly: more than 44.5 combined points trades at $0.41 per share on Polymarket, while fewer than 44.5 trades at $0.60 per share, suggesting the broader market expects a lower scoring game than Bearman's pick calls for. Trade on Eagles vs. Bears here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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