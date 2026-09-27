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We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Saturday college football game. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for NFL football

The Broncos will lose by fewer than 3 points to the Rams

Micah Roberts' analysis: "Yeah, I trade the Broncos almost religiously when I'm getting points at home against anybody. I've been doing it forever, and I don't know my exact record, but I think I'm like 76% or something. It doesn't happen too often either, so when I see plus points for the Broncos in Denver, I'm taking them. I can give you player stats and numbers, but that's basically the deal here. The Broncos are at home, and they're getting points from the Rams. Okay, I just made the trade and said thank you."

The Sunday night window closes the day with the Rams at Denver, kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High, where it's a comfortable 64 degrees. The Rams trade at $0.555 per share on Polymarket to win outright, with Denver at $0.445 per share at home. The margin market matches Roberts' number exactly: the Rams winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.475 per share, while the Broncos staying within 2.5 points trades at $0.525 per share, a better number than the outright moneyline for anyone backing Denver to keep it close. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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