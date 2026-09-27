The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit good for a full Sunday of NFL football. Our team of experts has three NFL picks worth trading today, all built around a team getting points rather than an outright winner. Trade today's top game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available for Saturday college football game. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for NFL football

Why the Titans will stay within 3 points of the Giants

Larry Hartstein's analysis: "The Titans averaged a healthy 5.7 yards per play in their heartbreaking loss to Philadelphia. That's a good sign entering Brian Daboll's revenge game at the Giants. Not only is New York going with Jameis Winston, who quite possibly might be washed up, but the G-Men could be without left tackle Andrew Thomas and top pass rusher Brian Burns. And we didn't even mention Malik Nabers' shoulder injury, which he's expected to play through. The margin is going away, so I jumped on Tennessee."

Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. New York trades at $0.575 per share on Polymarket to win outright, with Tennessee at $0.425 per share. But the margin market lines up with Hartstein's exact number: the Giants winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.495 per share, while Tennessee staying within 2.5 points, either by winning outright or keeping the final margin at two points or fewer, trades at $0.505 per share, close to even money. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Why the Broncos will lose by fewer than 3 points

Micah Roberts' analysis: "Yeah, I trade the Broncos almost religiously when I'm getting points at home against anybody. I've been doing it forever, and I don't know my exact record, but I think I'm like 76% or something. It doesn't happen too often either, so when I see plus points for the Broncos in Denver, I'm taking them. I can give you player stats and numbers, but that's basically the deal here. The Broncos are at home, and they're getting points from the Rams. Okay, I just made the trade and said thank you."

The Sunday night window closes the day with the Rams at Denver, kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High, where it's a comfortable 64 degrees. The Rams trade at $0.555 per share on Polymarket to win outright, with Denver at $0.445 per share at home. The margin market matches Roberts' number exactly: the Rams winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.475 per share, while the Broncos staying within 2.5 points trades at $0.525 per share, a better number than the outright moneyline for anyone backing Denver to keep it close. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Why the Cardinals will stay within 8.5 points of the 49ers

Mike Tierney's analysis: "Anybody want to play on San Francisco's defensive line? When Nick Bosa went down Thursday with a bum calf in practice, he became the sixth injured Niner on the defensive line the past two weeks. The Cardinals have fared reasonably well recently against their division bully, taking two of the last four outright. As a team getting 12 points or fewer, Arizona is 6-0-1 against teams coached by Kyle Shanahan. Count on the Cardinals to call the number of the heretofore ignored receiver Marvin Harrison, one reception on four targets so far, more often."

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, with San Francisco hosting. San Francisco trades at $0.785 per share on Polymarket to win at home, with Arizona at $0.215 per share on the road, San Francisco's banged up defensive line notwithstanding. The margin market matches Tierney's number exactly: San Francisco winning by more than 8.5 points trades at $0.455 per share, while Arizona staying within 8.5 points trades at $0.545 per share, a notably better number than the moneyline for anyone who thinks the Niners' front is thinner than the record shows. Trade on Cardinals vs. 49ers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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