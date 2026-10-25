The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, perfect for Sunday's NFL schedule that includes 49ers vs. Falcons at 1 p.m. ET, Rams vs. Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET and Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, San Francisco trades at $0.58 per share to win at Atlanta, the Rams trade at $0.61 per share to win at Las Vegas, and Seattle trades at $0.59 per share to win at home against Kansas City. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

NFL trading preview

49ers vs. Falcons predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that San Francisco is the only unbeaten team in this game and is 6-0 after a 23-17 win against Washington on Monday night. Quarterback Brock Purdy has passed for 1,460 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 350 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Mike Evans has 420 receiving yards. The 49ers also beat Seattle 32-29 on Oct. 11 and Denver 24-14 on Oct. 4, and Nick Bosa is out.

Atlanta is 2-4 and has lost two straight, 30-23 in overtime against Baltimore and 31-23 against Chicago last Sunday. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has passed for 944 yards and six touchdowns, running back Bijan Robinson has rushed for 641 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Drake London has 550 receiving yards. Three of Atlanta's last five games finished with more than 49.5 combined points, at 69, 53 and 54, while two of San Francisco's last five did, at 66 and 61.

On Polymarket, San Francisco trades at $0.58 per share to win and Atlanta trades at $0.42 per share. San Francisco winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.52 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 49.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 49.5. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Rams vs. Raiders predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Las Vegas has been the higher scoring side in this matchup lately, though it has not been a winning one. The Raiders are 3-3 and have lost three of their last four, including a 33-30 loss against Buffalo last Sunday and a 45-17 loss at New England. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has passed for 1,582 yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions, running back Ashton Jeanty has rushed for 313 yards, and tight end Brock Bowers has 382 receiving yards. Las Vegas's last four games finished with 62, 57, 62 and 63 combined points.

The Rams are 2-4 and have lost two straight, 37-34 in overtime against Buffalo on Oct. 13 and 18-16 against Arizona last Sunday, after winning at Philadelphia 24-20. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,794 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions, running back Kyren Williams has rushed for 393 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Davante Adams has 480 receiving yards. Wide receiver Puka Nacua and cornerback Trent McDuffie are listed as questionable.

On Polymarket, the Rams trade at $0.61 per share to win and Las Vegas trades at $0.39 per share. Los Angeles winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.46 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 48.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 48.5. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Kansas City is the only unbeaten team in this Sunday Night Football game. The Chiefs are 5-0 after a 22-6 win against the Chargers last Sunday, and they have also beaten Denver 31-10 and Miami 24-10. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has passed for 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions, running back Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 665 yards and six touchdowns, and tight end Travis Kelce has 299 receiving yards. Rashee Rice and Jaylon Moore are out for Kansas City.

Seattle is 3-3 and has lost two straight, 32-29 to San Francisco and 17-14 in overtime at Denver. Quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown seven interceptions against seven touchdown passes, though wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 717 receiving yards. Quarterback Drew Lock is listed as questionable.

On Polymarket, Seattle trades at $0.59 per share to win and Kansas City trades at $0.42 per share. Seattle winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.54 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 42.5. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

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Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

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