The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Sunday features NFL games like Bears vs. Falcons, Chiefs vs. Chargers, and Packers vs. Cowboys. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Kansas City trades at $0.79 per share to win at home. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 41.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Sunday Polymarket predictions

Bears vs. Falcons predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Atlanta is 2-3 after a 30-23 overtime loss to Baltimore on Oct. 11, and it is 0-2 at home with that loss and a 34-3 loss to Carolina. The Falcons turned to quarterback Michael Penix Jr. after an 0-2 start, and he passed for 256, 223 and 240 yards in the last three games, with running back Bijan Robinson running for 194 against Green Bay and 145 at New Orleans and wide receiver Drake London catching passes for 194 yards against Green Bay. Atlanta has scored 119 points and allowed 122, and two of its five games finished with more than 51.5 combined points.

Chicago is 3-2 and 1-1 on the road after a 31-7 loss at Green Bay on Oct. 11, and the Bears have used three different leading passers in five games, Caleb Williams in the first two, Case Keenum in the third and fifth and Tyson Bagent in the fourth. Chicago won 59-37 at Carolina in the opener, but it has scored only 3 and 7 points in two of its other four games and has allowed 96 points. On Polymarket, Chicago trades at $0.52 per share to win at Atlanta, and the Falcons trade at $0.49 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 51.5, and only one of Chicago's five games finished above that mark. Trade on Bears vs. Falcons here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Chargers vs. Chiefs predictions

Kansas City is 4-0 and comes off a bye after a 30-27 win at Las Vegas on Oct. 4. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 382 yards in a 33-30 overtime win against Indianapolis, and running back Kenneth Walker III ran for 173 yards in the opener and 177 at Las Vegas. The Chiefs have scored 118 points, an average of 29.5, and allowed 77, and two of their four games finished with more than 41.5 combined points.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-5 after a 23-17 loss to Denver on Oct. 11, and each of their five losses came by 12 points or fewer. Quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 121 yards against Denver, the fewest of his five games, and running back Omarion Hampton led the team in rushing in four of five. Los Angeles has scored 84 points and allowed 129, and four of its five games finished with exactly 40 combined points, with only the 30-23 loss at Seattle (53) going higher. On Polymarket, Kansas City trades at $0.79 per share to win at home, and the Chargers trade at $0.22 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 41.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 41.5. Trade on Chargers vs. Chiefs here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Cowboys vs. Packers predictions

Green Bay is the better story at Lambeau Field, as the Packers are 3-2 and have won two straight after a 17-14 win at Tampa Bay and a 31-7 win against Chicago on Oct. 11. Quarterback Jordan Love passed for 367 yards in that win against the Bears and 387 yards in the opener, and wide receiver Christian Watson caught passes for 147 yards at Minnesota and 143 against Chicago. The defense allowed only 14 points to Tampa Bay and 7 to Chicago, though it also allowed 35 to Atlanta and 39 at Minnesota, an average of 22.4 for the season.

The Packers' games have not been shootouts in the way Dallas's have, with four of their five finishing with fewer than 53.5 combined points, at 37, 49, 31 and 38, and only the 39-22 loss at Minnesota (61) going higher. Dallas is 2-3 and has scored 138 points, and the Cowboys are coming off a 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay, and Dallas has 10 days of rest to the Packers' seven. On Polymarket, Green Bay trades at $0.53 per share to win, and Dallas trades at $0.47 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 53.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 53.5. Trade on Cowboys vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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