The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. NFL games today include Cardinals vs. Seahawks at 4:25 p.m. ET and Buccaneers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quadriceps) is inactive. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Chicago trades at $0.72 per share to win at home, and Tampa Bay trades at $0.29 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Sunday Polymarket NFL predictions

Cardinals vs. Seahawks predictions

Arizona is 3-5 and 3-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 33-30 win at Dallas on Nov. 1 after a 30-16 loss against Denver and an 18-16 win at the Los Angeles Rams. Running back Tyler Allgeier has rushed for 323 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Trey McBride has 66 catches for 544 yards and five touchdowns. Four of the Cardinals' last five games finished with more than 39.5 combined points, at 60, 66, 46 and 63.

Seattle is 4-4 and 3-2 at home, and it is coming off a 34-17 loss against Chicago on Nov. 2 after a 20-3 win against Kansas City. Quarterback Sam Darnold is out with a quadriceps injury and is considered week to week, and backup Drew Lock, who has completed 35 of 48 passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns, is questionable with an elbow injury. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 64 catches for 985 yards and nine touchdowns, and running back Emanuel Wilson has rushed for 403 yards.



On Polymarket, Seattle trades at $0.78 per share to win at home and Arizona trades at $0.22 per share. Seattle winning by more than 8.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 39.5 and $0.51 per share for fewer than 39.5. Trade on Cardinals vs. Seahawks here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Buccaneers vs. Bears predictions

Tampa Bay is 3-5 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 16-0 win against Atlanta on Nov. 1 after a 43-13 win at Carolina. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has completed 68 of 110 passes for 679 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Bucky Irving has rushed for 728 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has 27 catches for 243 yards. Linebacker YaYa Diaby is out with a knee injury. One of the Buccaneers' last five games finished with more than 47.5 combined points, at 56.

Chicago is 6-2 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 34-17 win at Seattle on Nov. 2 after a 30-24 win against New England. Quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 112 of 158 passes for 1,267 yards and six touchdowns with one interception, running back D'Andre Swift has rushed for 545 yards and 10 touchdowns, and wide receiver Luther Burden III has 42 catches for 547 yards. Running back Kyle Monangai is questionable with a toe injury.



On Polymarket, Chicago trades at $0.72 per share to win at home and Tampa Bay trades at $0.29 per share. Chicago winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.51 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 47.5 Trade on Buccaneers vs. Bears here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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