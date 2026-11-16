The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Monday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium, with Baltimore at $0.68 per share to win on Polymarket and Los Angeles at $0.32 per share. Click here to claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chargers vs. Ravens predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the quarterbacks. Los Angeles' Justin Herbert has completed 144 of 235 passes for 1,591 yards and six touchdowns with 11 interceptions, running back Omarion Hampton has rushed for 369 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Tre' Harris has 21 catches for 262 yards. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson is on injured reserve with a thumb injury, and Joe Fagnano has completed 20 of 39 passes for 151 yards with three interceptions. Running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 689 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Zay Flowers has 43 catches for 614 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chargers are 0-8, including 0-4 at home and 0-4 on the road, and the Ravens are 4-5, including 3-2 on the road and 1-3 at home. Los Angeles' last game was a 44-22 loss against Houston, and Baltimore's was a 33-10 loss against Jacksonville. Ladd McConkey is out for the Chargers.

On Polymarket, Baltimore trades at $0.68 per share to win at home and Los Angeles trades at $0.32 per share. Baltimore winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.49 per share for more than 39.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 39.5. Trade on Chargers vs. Ravens here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.