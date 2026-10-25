The enhanced Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, perfect for Sunday's NFL schedule that continues with Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Seattle trades at $0.59 per share to win at home against Kansas City. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

NFL trading preview

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Kansas City is the only unbeaten team in this Sunday Night Football game. The Chiefs are 5-0 after a 22-6 win against the Chargers last Sunday, and they have also beaten Denver 31-10 and Miami 24-10. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has passed for 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions, running back Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 665 yards and six touchdowns, and tight end Travis Kelce has 299 receiving yards. Rashee Rice and Jaylon Moore are out for Kansas City.

Seattle is 3-3 and has lost two straight, 32-29 to San Francisco and 17-14 in overtime at Denver. Quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown seven interceptions against seven touchdown passes, though wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 717 receiving yards. Quarterback Drew Lock is listed as questionable.

On Polymarket, Seattle trades at $0.59 per share to win and Kansas City trades at $0.42 per share. Seattle winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.54 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 42.5. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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