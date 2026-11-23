The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Monday Night Football sends the Cincinnati Bengals to the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Cincinnati trades at $0.72 per share to win, while Washington trades at $0.28 per share. Click here to claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bengals vs. Commanders predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the quarterbacks. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow has completed 254 of 340 passes for 2,795 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions, Ja'Marr Chase has 64 catches for 878 yards and seven touchdowns, and Chase Brown has rushed for 441 yards and one touchdown on 113 carries. Washington's Jayden Daniels has completed 138 of 213 passes for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns with two interceptions and has added 280 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries, and Stefon Diggs has 36 catches for 386 yards and six touchdowns.

The Bengals are 7-2 and coming off a 38-18 win against Pittsburgh, while the Commanders are 3-5-1 and coming off a 24-21 win at the New York Giants. Safety Kyle Dugger and cornerback Dax Hill are questionable for Cincinnati, and cornerback Amik Robertson and running back Rachaad White are questionable for Washington. On Polymarket, Cincinnati trades at $0.72 per share to win and Washington trades at $0.28 per share. Cincinnati winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 54.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 54.5. Chase is $0.58 per share to score a touchdown. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age is 18+. Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.