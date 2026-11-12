The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday Night Football. The Washington Commanders will visit the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium, with New York at $0.56 per share to win on Polymarket and Washington at $0.45 per share. Click here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Commanders vs. Giants predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the stars on each side. Washington's Jayden Daniels has completed 115 of 180 passes for 1,250 yards and seven touchdowns and has added 252 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs has 30 catches for 303 yards and five touchdowns. New York's Jameis Winston has completed 96 of 166 passes for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions, wide receiver Malik Nabers has 53 catches for 648 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Devin Singletary has rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown.

The Giants are 5-2-1, and the Commanders are 2-5-1. J.J. McCarthy is listed as questionable at quarterback for New York, running back Cam Skattebo and cornerback Colton Hood are out, and wide receiver Treylon Burks is out for Washington.

On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.56 per share to win at home and Washington trades at $0.45 per share. New York winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 40.5. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

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Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

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