The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup. The Browns will host the Steelers for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey is officially active with a wrist injury. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Steelers winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.52 per share on Polymarket, with Brown staying within 3.5 points trading at $0.48 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Steelers vs. Browns predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that both teams enter Thursday at 2-1, but their paths to that record look different depending on where they've played. Cleveland is 1-0 at home, opening Huntington Bank Field with a 21-18 win against Carolina in Week 3, while going 1-1 on the road, a 34-10 loss at Jacksonville in Week 1 followed by a 23-19 win at Tampa Bay in Week 2.



Pittsburgh is the opposite, 2-0 at home with wins against Atlanta and Cincinnati, but just 0-1 on the road after a 3-20 loss at New England in Week 2, meaning Thursday is only the Steelers' second true road trip of the season against a Cleveland team that has taken care of business at home so far.



Pittsburgh trades at $0.565 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, with Cleveland at $0.435 per share at home, pricing that runs somewhat against Cleveland's better home record and Pittsburgh's more difficult early-season road schedule. More than 37.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share on Polymarket, with fewer than 37.5 trading at $0.49 per share. Trade on Steelers vs. Browns here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.