The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday Night Football, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Dallas Cowboys. Tampa Bay is trading at $0.175 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Dallas trades at $0.825 per share. Baker Mayfield (thumb) remains out for the Buccaneers. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Tampa Bay trades at $0.175 per share to win on Polymarket and Dallas trades at $0.825 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 47.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Buccaneers vs. Cowboys predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Tampa Bay sits fourth in the NFC South at 0-4, and the losses have been close: 33-27 at Cincinnati, 23-19 to Cleveland, 23-16 to Minnesota and 17-14 to Green Bay, all decided by seven points or fewer. The Buccaneers are 0-3 at home and 0-1 on the road, so a trip to AT&T Stadium is their second away game of the season. The most recent loss came in the first career start for undrafted free agent quarterback Jalon Daniels, who passed for 148 yards against the Packers, and he is in line to start again because Baker Mayfield is out with a thumb injury. Mayfield had completed 61 of 96 passes (63.5%) for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions through three games before the injury.

The injury report is long. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out with a rib fracture and is expected to miss two to four weeks, and linebackers SirVocea Dennis (ankle) and Josiah Trotter (knee), cornerback Benjamin Morrison and tight end Ko Kieft are all questionable. Wide receiver Jalen McMillan is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Dallas is 2-2, coming off a 34-30 win at Houston, and is 1-0 at home after a 37-20 win over Washington in Week 2. Quarterback Dak Prescott has 1,065 passing yards and eight touchdowns against one interception. The Cowboys are not whole either, with linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) questionable and cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) doubtful. Tampa Bay trades at $0.175 per share to win on Polymarket and Dallas trades at $0.825 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 47.5. Trade on Buccaneers vs. Cowboys here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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