The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Sunday's NFL games. Giants vs. Jaguars and 49ers vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City are just a few of the NFL games today. On Polymarket, Jacksonville trades at $0.72 per share to win, and San Francisco trades at $0.64 per share to win. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) is inactive for the second straight week. Click here to claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jaguars vs. Giants predictions

Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence has completed 171 of 259 passes for 2,284 yards and 21 touchdowns with five interceptions, Bhayshul Tuten has rushed for 609 yards and five touchdowns, and Parker Washington has 36 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns. New York's Jameis Winston has completed 96 of 166 passes for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions, Cam Skattebo has rushed for 496 yards and four touchdowns, and Malik Nabers has 58 catches for 692 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacksonville is 7-2 and 3-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 40-23 win at Tennessee after a 33-10 win at Baltimore and a 42-7 win against Indianapolis. New York is 5-3-1 and 3-2 at home, and it is coming off a 24-21 loss against Washington after a 19-11 win at Philadelphia and a 27-21 win at Houston. Defensive end Danny Striggow and center Robert Hainsey are out for the Jaguars, and defensive end Matt Dickerson is questionable. Three of the Jaguars' last five games finished with more than 45.5 combined points, at 63, 49 and 65, and three of the Giants' did, at 48, 61 and 54.

On Polymarket, Jacksonville trades at $0.72 per share to win on the road and New York trades at $0.28 per share. Jacksonville winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 45.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 45.5. Trade on Giants vs. Jaguars here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Vikings vs. 49ers predictions

The quarterbacks set the tone for Sunday Night Football in Mexico City. San Francisco's Brock Purdy has completed 185 of 264 passes for 2,369 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions, Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 519 yards and 10 touchdowns, and George Kittle has 44 catches for 557 yards and five touchdowns. Minnesota's Carson Wentz has completed 31 of 64 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, Aaron Jones Sr. has rushed for 521 yards and three touchdowns, and Justin Jefferson has 40 catches for 467 yards and four touchdowns.

Minnesota is 7-2 and San Francisco is 8-1. Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Jordan Addison are out for the Vikings, and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and safety Jay Ward are questionable. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and running back Isaac Guerendo are out for the 49ers, and wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Dre Greenlaw are questionable. On Polymarket, San Francisco trades at $0.64 per share to win and Minnesota trades at $0.36 per share. San Francisco winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 46.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 46.5. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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