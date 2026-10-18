The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit for Sunday Night Football, when the Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay is trading at $0.51 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Dallas trades at $0.49 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field and the Packers are 3-2 on the season, while the Cowboys are 2-3. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and if you're wondering how do prediction markets work, you'll definitely want to check out our prediction market strategies.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Packers vs. Cowboys predictions

Green Bay looked destitute after blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead against the Vikings, barely sneaking by the Jets and then getting blown out by the Falcons at home on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. However, they rebounded with a win over the Buccaneers and then thoroughly dominated the Caleb Williams-less Bears in Week 5. They entered Week 6 as the owners of a wild card spot in the NFC and Polymarket prices them as $0.48 per share to win by more than 1.5 points.

Meanwhile, Dallas is coming off a disappointing 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay at home in Week 5. However, that game was played on Thursday, so the Cowboys have had some additional prep time in advance of this NFC rivalry game. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring, but are 25th in scoring defense and last in total defense. Their opponents are converting on third down 52.6% of the time and more than 53.5 total points scored is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on Cowboys vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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