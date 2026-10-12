The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit before Sunday Night Football, when the Atlanta Falcons host the Baltimore Ravens. Atlanta is trading at $0.63 per share on Polymarket to win at home, while Baltimore trades at $0.38 per share. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury and is inactive. Tyler Huntley will start. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Atlanta trades at $0.625 per share to win, while the game's combined points are trading at $0.435 per share for more than 45.5 and $0.565 per share for fewer than 45.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ravens vs. Falcons predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Atlanta started 0-2 with a 20-13 loss at Pittsburgh and a 34-3 home loss to Carolina, then turned things around with a 35-14 win at Green Bay and a 45-24 win at New Orleans on Monday night. The Falcons are 2-2 and first in the NFC South, and they are 0-1 at home this season after the Carolina loss, compared with 2-1 on the road. The change came with quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has completed 33 of 45 passes (73.3%) for 479 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in two starts. Cooper Rush started the first two games and finished with four interceptions and one touchdown. Running back Bijan Robinson has 494 rushing yards, including 194 against Green Bay and 145 against New Orleans, and wide receiver Drake London has 370 receiving yards.

Atlanta lost cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. to injured reserve, and offensive tackle Jake Matthews (groin) and defensive end Za'Darius Smith (concussion) both left Monday's game and are listed as questionable. The bigger injury news is in the other locker room. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has an ankle injury and, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, has only an outside chance to play and could miss multiple games. Jackson has thrown for 967 yards and six touchdowns with one interception for the 3-1 Ravens, who are 1-1 at home and 1-0 on the road. That uncertainty has pushed the price for Atlanta up. Atlanta trades at $0.63 per share to win, and Baltimore trades at $0.38 per share, while the game's combined points are trading at $0.435 per share for more than 45.5 and $0.565 per share for fewer than 45.5. Trade on Ravens vs. Falcons here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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