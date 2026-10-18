The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus. The New England Patriots will host the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET. The Arizona Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET, while the Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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Sunday Polymarket predictions

Jets vs. Patriots predictions

New England is 3-2 and has scored 110 points while allowing 94, and it is coming off a 45-17 win against Las Vegas. The Patriots also beat Buffalo 29-26, and two of their five games have finished with more than 42.5 combined points, at 55 and 62. Their other three totals were 23, 23, and 41.

The Jets are 2-3 and have scored 93 points and allowed 96. They lost 20-17 in overtime to Green Bay on Sept. 20, and only one of their five games, a 55-point total, finished with more than 42.5 combined points. The Jets' totals have been 33, 37, 55, 35, and 29. On Polymarket, New England trades at $0.76 per share to win at home, and the Jets trade at $0.25 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 42.5. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Cardinals vs. Rams predictions

Arizona is 1-4 and has scored 108 points while allowing 162, an average of 32.4. Its only win was 26-14 at the Los Angeles Chargers, and it lost 36-24 at the Giants. Three of the Cardinals' five games have finished with more than 51.5 combined points, with totals of 66, 60 and 66.

Los Angeles is 2-3 and has scored 119 points and allowed 120, including a 28-6 win against the Giants in Week 2. The Rams' totals have been 34, 34, 56, 44, and 71, and two of their five games finished above 51.5. On Polymarket, the Rams trade at $0.88 per share to win at home, and Arizona trades at $0.12 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 51.5. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Cowboys vs. Packers predictions

Green Bay is the better story at Lambeau Field, as the Packers are 3-2 and have won two straight after a 17-14 win at Tampa Bay and a 31-7 win against Chicago on Oct. 11. Quarterback Jordan Love passed for 367 yards in that win against the Bears and 387 yards in the opener, and wide receiver Christian Watson caught passes for 147 yards at Minnesota and 143 against Chicago. The defense allowed only 14 points to Tampa Bay and 7 to Chicago, though it also allowed 35 to Atlanta and 39 at Minnesota, an average of 22.4 for the season.

The Packers' games have not been shootouts in the way Dallas's have, with four of their five finishing with fewer than 53.5 combined points, at 37, 49, 31 and 38, and only the 39-22 loss at Minnesota (61) going higher. Dallas is 2-3 and has scored 138 points, and the Cowboys are coming off a 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay, and Dallas has 10 days of rest to the Packers' seven. On Polymarket, Green Bay trades at $0.52 per share to win, and Dallas trades at $0.49 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 53.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 53.5. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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