The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Sunday Night Football. The Lions and Panthers will meet for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Bank of America Stadium, where the forecast calls for a temperature around 66 degrees. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Carolina trades at $0.355 per share at home. The market is trading at a price of $0.51 per share for trades exceeding 50.5 points, and at $0.49 per share for trades below 50.5 points. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Lions vs. Panthers predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been performing well, completing 77 of 109 passes (70.6%) for 802 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions in three games this season, averaging 267.3 yards per game. The Panthers also have questionable players, including linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf), receivers Xavier Legette (knee), and Jalen Coker (quadriceps). Additionally, Lions tackle Ben Bartch has a questionable tag of his own.



Detroit enters Sunday's game with a 2-1 record, having secured victories against New Orleans 31-30 and the Jets 31-24, and falling to the Buffalo Bills, 41-31. Carolina, on the other hand, is struggling with a 1-2 record and is dealing with injuries to key players in their secondary. Cornerback Jaycee Horn is out with a quadriceps injury, while safety Nick Scott and cornerback Mike Jackson are both questionable.



On Polymarket, Detroit trades at $0.645 per share to secure a win on the road, while Carolina trades at $0.355 per share at home. The market is trading at a combined price of $0.51 per share for trades exceeding 50.5 points, and at $0.49 per share for trades below 50.5 points, indicating a relatively balanced market. Trade on Panthers vs. Lions here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.