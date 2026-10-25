The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Sunday's NFL slate includes Packers vs. Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET and Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Other notable matchups set to unfold on Sunday afternoon include Broncos vs. Cardinals and Rams vs. Raiders. The Rams are trading at $0.62 per share to beat the Raiders, who are trading at $0.38 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Detroit trades at $0.62 per share to win at home, and Seattle trades at $0.57 per share to win at home against Kansas City. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Sunday Polymarket predictions

Packers vs. Lions predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Detroit has been the higher-scoring team in this matchup of divisional rivals. The Lions are 3-2, scored 45 points at Arizona on Oct. 11, and have finished all five games with more than 53.5 combined points, at 61, 72, 55, 58, and 66. Quarterback Jared Goff has passed for 1,485 yards and 12 touchdowns, running back Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 504 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has 372 receiving yards. Kerby Joseph is out.

Green Bay is 4-2 and is coming off a 23-13 win against Dallas on Sunday Night Football, its third win in four games. Quarterback Jordan Love has passed for 1,684 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions, and wide receiver Christian Watson has 538 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Micah Parsons is out for the Packers, and none of Green Bay's last five games finished with more than 53.5 combined points.

On Polymarket, Detroit trades at $0.62 per share to win and Green Bay trades at $0.38 per share. Detroit winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.48 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 53.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 53.5. Trade on Packers vs. Lions here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Kansas City is the only unbeaten team in this Sunday Night Football game. The Chiefs are 5-0 after a 22-6 win against the Chargers last Sunday, and they have also beaten Denver 31-10 and Miami 24-10. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has passed for 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions, running back Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 665 yards and six touchdowns, and tight end Travis Kelce has 299 receiving yards. Rashee Rice, Josh Simmons and Jaylon Moore are questionable.

Seattle is 3-3 and has lost two straight, 32-29 to San Francisco and 17-14 in overtime at Denver. Quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown seven interceptions against seven touchdown passes, and Zach Charbonnet is out, though wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 717 receiving yards.

On Polymarket, Seattle trades at $0.57 per share to win and Kansas City trades at $0.43 per share. Seattle winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.52 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 42.5. Trade on Chiefs vs. Seahawks here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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