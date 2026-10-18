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Sunday Polymarket NFL predictions

Panthers to beat Eagles by 3.5 points or more

Mike Tierney's analysis points to Carolina. "No QB Jalen Hurts. Possibly no RB Saquon Barkley or WR DeVonta Smith. Philly will be hard-pressed to score points, which is especially important against an opponent with a lively offense," Tierney said. "The Panthers rank third for yards per game and are scoring just north of 30 points on average, good for fourth. QB Bryce Young sports a passer rating of 100, one of 10 throwers in triple digits. Carolina enters with a rest advantage, having been off last week while the Eagles were crossing the ocean to play."

Carolina is 2-2 and has scored 121 points, an average of 30.3, and allowed 109. Philadelphia is 2-3 and has scored 92 points and allowed 112, and ESPN reports Hurts has been ruled out. On Polymarket, Carolina to win by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.46 per share, and Carolina trades at $0.61 per share to win, while Philadelphia trades at $0.39 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Chargers to lose by fewer than 8.5 points

Adam Thompson's analysis points to a close game in Kansas City. "The Chargers have been nothing short of a disaster. They've scored more than 17 points just once and are 0-5. But they've lost their last three games to the Bills by 8, Seahawks by 7 and Broncos by 6. Buffalo and Seattle games were on the road. KC's offense is on the same level as the Bills, and its defense is not as ferocious as the Seahawks," Thompson said. "KC is unbeaten, but let lesser teams like the Colts and Raiders hang, beating each by a field goal. If Justin Herbert can get some blocking, this can easily be another close Chiefs game."

Kansas City is 4-0 and has scored 118 points and allowed 77, with a 33-30 overtime win against Indianapolis and a 30-27 win at Las Vegas. The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-5, and each of their five losses came by 12 points or fewer. On Polymarket, the Chargers to lose by fewer than 8.5 points trades at $0.55 per share, and Kansas City to win by more than 8.5 points trades at $0.46 per share. Kansas City trades at $0.79 per share to win, and the Chargers trade at $0.22 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Cowboys and Packers to combine for more than 52.5 points

Brad Thomas's analysis points to points in Green Bay. "This feels like such an easy call it's scary. Dallas has turned 83.3% of their red zone trips into touchdowns, and Green Bay has opened the door on 81.2% of opponents' trips inside the 20. When the Cowboys reach the doorstep, they've been walking right in," Thomas said. "They arrive with extra rest, 27.6 points per game and a scoreboard that has cleared the total in four of their five games. The Dallas defense, meanwhile, has bled 842 rushing yards and 10 touchdown passes, and no coaching shuffle patches that overnight. Green Bay just piled up 428 yards against Chicago on this very field last week. Two offenses this comfortable with the end zone should push this total right past 52.5."

Dallas is 2-3 and has scored 138 points, an average of 27.6, and allowed 136, while Green Bay is 3-2 after a 31-7 win against Chicago on Oct. 11. On Polymarket, the Cowboys and Packers to combine for more than 52.5 points trades at $0.54 per share, and fewer than 52.5 trades at $0.46 per share. Green Bay trades at $0.52 per share to win and Dallas trades at $0.49 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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