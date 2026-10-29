The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Green Bay Packers (4-3) will host the Carolina Panthers (3-3) on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Packers are trading at $0.65 per share to win outright at home, while the Panthers are trading at $0.36 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Both teams had winning streaks snapped in Week 7. The Packers won three consecutive games before losing 20-17 to the NFC North rival Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Panthers won back-to-back games prior to Sunday's 43-13 loss to the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Panthers vs. Packers trading preview

Thursday's game will feature two teams with the NFL's best passing attacks, but struggling to find consistency in the rushing attack. The Panthers rank second among NFL teams in passing offense with 276.0 yards per game, while the Packers rank fifth with 268.6 yards per game.

Green Bay also has the league's worst rushing offense with 59.9 yards per game, having been without primary back Josh Jacobs for its first six games as he was on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List amid a still ongoing probe into his arrest for a domestic abuse allegation. Jacobs was cleared and reinstated before his return in Week 7, recording 36 yards on 11 rushing attempts and five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown on Sunday.

Carolina ranks 21st in rushing offense with 105.3 yards per game. Chuba Hubbard leads the Panthers with 459 yards and four touchdowns on 96 rushing attempts, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 76.5 yards per game, but no other Panthers player has recorded more than 50 total rushing yards in their first six games.

The Packers are currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by four or more points at home, while the Panthers are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.