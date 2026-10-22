The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus before Thursday Night Football. The New England Patriots will visit the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Chicago at $0.60 per share to win and New England at $0.40 per share. Undefeated James Madison visits Appalachian State at 7 p.m. ET in college football, with James Madison at $0.79 per share to win. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Thursday Polymarket predictions

Patriots vs. Bears predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that New England has had the more volatile results of these two 4-2 teams. The Patriots beat the Jets 26-19 on Sunday and Las Vegas 45-17 the week before, but they also lost 35-6 at Jacksonville. Quarterback Drake Maye has passed for 1,463 yards and 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions, running back Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 263 yards, and wide receiver Romeo Doubs has 261 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Alijah Vera-Tucker, Ben Brown, Karon Prunty and Channing Canada are out, and Morgan Moses is questionable.

Two of New England's last five games finished with more than 50.5 combined points, at 55 and 62, while only one of Chicago's last five games finished with more than 50.5 combined points, at 54. On Polymarket, Chicago trades at $0.60 per share to win and New England trades at $0.40 per share. Chicago winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.55 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 50.5. Trade on Patriots vs. Bears here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

James Madison vs. Appalachian State predictions

James Madison is 7-0, with a 27-24 win at Georgia Southern its closest game of the last five. The Dukes beat Georgia State 49-22 last Saturday and Marshall 45-17, and quarterback Camden Coleman has passed for 1,335 yards and 13 touchdowns with one interception. Running back George Pettaway has rushed for 767 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Corey Scott has 333 receiving yards.

Appalachian State is 4-2 and has lost two of its last four, 10-3 against Old Dominion and 41-31 at North Carolina State, but it beat Coastal Carolina 35-32 last Saturday. Quarterback Malachi Singleton has passed for 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns, running back Jaquari Lewis has rushed for 346 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Sam Pickett III has 411 receiving yards. Three of James Madison's last five games finished with more than 55.5 combined points, at 66, 62 and 71, while two of Appalachian State's did, at 72 and 67.

On Polymarket, James Madison trades at $0.79 per share to win and Appalachian State trades at $0.22 per share. James Madison winning by more than 10.5 points trades at $0.53 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 55.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 55.5. Trade on Thunder vs. Spurs here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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