The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus, and we have two predictions for Monday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET. Mike Tierney expects the Rams to win by more than 3.5 points, and there is also a case for more than 54.5 combined points in our Bills vs. Rams predictions. Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (shoulder) is inactive for Monday's matchups. Trade today's NFL games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Monday Polymarket Predictions

Mike Tierney backs Los Angeles to beat Buffalo by more than 3.5 points at SoFi Stadium:

"The Rams got peerless WR Puka Nacua back last weekend," Tierney said. "They expect to have future Famer Aaron Donald at DT back for this one. His return is welcome against a gifted offense but one that has committed seven turnovers the past two games amid concerns about QB Josh Allen's ailing knee. L.A.'s defense has performed far better than Buffalo's. The Rams' remarkable comeback to win in Philly last Sunday sets them up for a fifth consecutive cover at home."

On Polymarket, the Rams trade at $0.62 per share to win and the Bills trade at $0.38 per share. Los Angeles winning by four points or more, which is the same as more than 3.5 points, trades at $0.48 per share, while Buffalo losing by fewer than 3.5 points, which includes an outright win, trades at $0.53 per share. Trade on Bills vs. Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:



Prediction: Bills and Rams to score more than 54.5 points combined

The case for more than 54.5 combined points starts with Buffalo's games, which have averaged 58.5 combined points. The Bills played to 67 points in a 36-31 win at Houston, 72 in a 41-31 win over Detroit and 55 in last Sunday's 29-26 loss to New England, so three of their four games finished above 54.5, and only the 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers fell short at 40. Quarterback Josh Allen has passed for 1,039 yards, including 334 at Houston and 253 against New England.

Los Angeles is a mixed picture, because its four games have averaged 42 combined points. The Rams played to 56 points in the 30-26 loss at Denver, when quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for 390 yards, and 44 in the 24-20 win at Philadelphia, when he passed for 317. Their first two games finished at 34 combined points each, a 27-7 loss to San Francisco and a 28-6 win over the New York Giants. Only one of their last two games finished above 54.5, but both Stafford performances came in games with at least 44 points, and Buffalo has allowed 107 points in four games.

On Polymarket, the game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 54.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 54.5. Trade on Bills vs. Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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