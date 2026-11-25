The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a first deposit of at least $10. The Rams (6-4) will host the Packers (6-4) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game. Both teams return from their Week 11 byes, with the Rams riding a four-game winning streak and the Packers looking to rebound from a loss to Minnesota. Trade on Rams vs. Packers with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket has three markets worth examining for Wednesday's matchup. A Rams victory by at least three points costs $0.52 per Yes share. Jordan Love reaching 300 passing yards is priced at $0.38 Yes, while Colby Parkinson recording 20 receiving yards costs $0.56 Yes. Those prices imply probabilities of 52%, 38%, and 56%, respectively. For the offer's full terms and conditions, read our Polymarket promo code review. Trade on Rams vs. Packers with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Rams-Packers picks, NFL predictions on Polymarket

Rams to win by 3 points or more: $0.52 Yes, $0.48 No

$0.52 Yes, $0.48 No Jordan Love 300+ passing yards: $0.38 Yes, $0.68 No

$0.38 Yes, $0.68 No Colby Parkinson 20+ receiving yards: $0.56 Yes, $0.49 No

Rams to win by 3 points or more ($0.52 Yes, $0.48 No)

A four-game winning streak has carried the Rams to 6-4, with every victory decided by at least seven points. Blake Corum has scored a scrimmage touchdown in six straight games, giving Sean McVay another way to finish drives alongside Kyren Williams. The latest victory, a 34-6 decision against Arizona, came without Puka Nacua or Davante Adams. They've scored at least 20 points in every game during the streak.

Green Bay has created 20 takeaways this season, second-most in the league, and safety Xavier McKinney leads the NFL with six interceptions. Micah Parsons has also been working toward his season debut. One turnover could keep the result inside three points even if the Rams start well. SportsLine's projected score is 25-22 for Los Angeles, but its simulations give the Rams a 48% chance to win by at least three. Polymarket lists that outcome at $0.52 Yes and $0.48 No. Trade on Rams vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Jordan Love 300+ passing yards ($0.38 Yes, $0.68 No)

Love's two most recent starts show the range of his passing production. He threw for 372 yards and three touchdowns against New England, then finished with 220 yards in a loss to Minnesota. Across 10 games, Love has 2,838 passing yards and four 300-yard performances. Protection is a concern after the Vikings sacked him eight times. Center Sean Rhyan and guard Kevin Zeitler have been working back from injuries, potentially giving Green Bay more options up front.

The Rams have allowed about 188 passing yards per game, so Love faces a defense that's been tough to throw against. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden each average more than 80 receiving yards per game, however, and Green Bay can stretch the field with either player. SportsLine puts Love at 314.5 passing yards on 41.3 attempts. Polymarket prices his 300-plus-yard outcome at $0.38 Yes and $0.68 No. Trade on Rams vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Colby Parkinson 20+ receiving yards ($0.56 Yes, $0.49 No)

Parkinson has 20 receptions for 127 yards this season, but October provided a couple of better outings. He caught five passes for 48 yards against Las Vegas and five for 31 against Arizona. His latest appearance brought two catches for 11 yards, but he still played 70% of the Rams' offensive snaps while Nacua and Adams were sidelined. Parkinson also practiced fully Sunday despite a rib issue.

Parkinson's role is bigger than his receiving totals suggest. He set the Rams' single-season record for touchdown catches by a tight end with eight last year, but he has only one this season. Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen are also part of the rotation, so Stafford has several options at the position. SportsLine expects 29.7 yards from Parkinson, compared with Polymarket's $0.56 Yes and $0.49 No prices for reaching at least 20. Trade on Rams vs. Packers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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