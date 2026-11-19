The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thursday Night Football. The Indianapolis Colts will visit the Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Houston trades at $0.85 per share to win and Indianapolis trades at $0.16 per share. The Texans will be without running back Woody Marks (concussion) and receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr. (hamstring), who have both been ruled out. Click here to claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Colts vs. Texans predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the quarterbacks. Houston's C.J. Stroud has completed 201 of 320 passes for 2,462 yards and 19 touchdowns with three interceptions, wide receiver Nico Collins has 37 catches for 478 yards and five touchdowns, and running back David Montgomery has rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Indianapolis' Daniel Jones has completed 193 of 324 passes for 1,830 yards and seven touchdowns with 12 interceptions, running back Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 739 yards and eight touchdowns, and tight end Tyler Warren has 40 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans are 3-6, and the Colts are 3-7. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive end Danielle Hunter, tight end Brevin Jordan and running back Woody Marks are out for Houston, and Indianapolis is without cornerback Charvarius Ward and offensive tackles Jalen Travis and Bernhard Raimann.

On Polymarket, Houston trades at $0.85 per share to win at home and Indianapolis trades at $0.16 per share. Houston winning by more than 13.5 points trades at $0.46 per share Yes and $0.55 per share No, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.48 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.52 per share for fewer than 44.5. Trade on Colts vs. Texans here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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