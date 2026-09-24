Week 3 features the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was officially named Atlanta's starter earlier this week, putting him back on the field for the first time since last November's season-ending knee injury. The Falcons badly need the spark after opening 0-2 without reaching the redzone in either game. Green Bay comes home at 1-1 following a 20-17 overtime escape against the Jets, where Jordan Love helped erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. The Packers are trading at $0.70 per share to beat the Falcons on Polymarket. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket offers several ways to approach Packers vs. Falcons beyond simply choosing a winner. Green Bay winning by seven to 13 points is priced at $0.23 per share. Penix reaching 225 passing yards is available at $0.41 per share, while Tucker Kraft scoring a touchdown is priced at $0.36 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for Thursday Night Football

Packers vs. Falcons: Green Bay wins by 7-13 points ($0.23 per share)

Michael Penix Jr.: 225+ passing yards ($0.41 per share)

Tucker Kraft: Anytime touchdown ($0.36 per share)

Packers win by 7-13 points ($0.23 per share)

Green Bay's first two weeks have been strange enough that a comfortable-but-not-ridiculous margin feels plausible here. The Packers were beaten decisively by the Vikings in Week 1, then spent most of Week 2 chasing the Jets before finally taking over late. Their defense delivered two overtime sacks, while Love did enough to complete the comeback. Atlanta brings a different variable now that Penix is back. He should raise the Falcons' offensive ceiling, but this is still his first live NFL action since November after ACL surgery.

SportsLine lands right in this neighborhood with a 29-19 Green Bay score. That is a 10-point Packers victory, squarely inside Polymarket's seven-to-13-point range. The corresponding outcome is priced at $0.23 per share. Trade on Packers-Falcons here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Michael Penix Jr. 225+ passing yards ($0.41 per share)

Penix returns to an Atlanta offense that desperately needs a pulse. The Falcons failed to reach the redzone in their first two contests, and the passing game never found a rhythm, with Cooper Rush handling most of the work. Penix, at least, has a history of pushing the ball downfield. He topped 225 passing yards four times in nine starts last season, including games of 298, 313, and 250 yards. His 2025 season ended with 1,982 passing yards in nine starts.

SportsLine expects a productive return, putting Penix at 246.6 passing yards on Thursday night. That gives him some room above Polymarket's 225-yard figure. The 225+ outcome is priced at $0.41 per share. Trade on Packers-Falcons here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Tucker Kraft anytime touchdown ($0.36 per share)

Kraft has been quieter than expected through two games, catching five passes for 80 yards without reaching the endzone. His opener against Minnesota was the more encouraging outing, when he turned three receptions into 65 yards and showed the catch-and-run ability that makes him dangerous after the ball arrives. Week 2 brought only two catches for 15 yards, but Thursday offers a different setup. Green Bay is back at Lambeau, and Atlanta enters having allowed 54 points across its first two games.

SportsLine's model still forecasts a meaningful role for Kraft, projecting 3.6 receptions, 49 yards, and 0.50 receiving touchdowns, while the Packers are expected to score 29 points overall. Polymarket prices Kraft to score at $0.36 per share. Trade on Packers-Falcons here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

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