The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 initial deposit. With matchups like Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football, football fans have a plethora of options to choose from when scouring NFL prediction markets. Giants receiver Malik Nabers is officially active and will play through a knee injury. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

SportsLine's model has simulated every Week 1 NFL game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make trades at Polymarket, one of the largest prediction markets. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Polymarket promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

NFL markets for Week 1

Cowboys vs. Giants: Cowboys to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.55 per share)

Cowboys vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing 7-9-1 season in 2025, with primary wide receiver CeeDee Lamb limited to just 14 games due to a high ankle sprain in September and a concussion in December. Lamb, who still managed to record more than 1,000 yards in 2025, will provide a boost to the Cowboys' offense against a Giants team coming off a 4-13 season.

The Cowboys have also dominated this NFC East rivalry in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings with the Giants. Dallas has scored 40 or more points in three of its past six meetings with New York. Still, New York will have star receiver Malik Nabers on SNF, who will play through a knee injury.

The Cowboys winning by more than 2.5 points is trading at $0.55 per share at Polymarket. Dallas to win by fewer than 2.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.47. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in trading bonus credits after a $10 initial deposit:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. 100% loss can occur. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET for support.