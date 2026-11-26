The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thanksgiving's NFL slate. Bears vs. Lions opens the holiday at 1 p.m. ET, Eagles vs. Cowboys follows at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Chiefs vs. Bills closes it at 8:20 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Chicago trades at $0.52 per share to win and Detroit trades at $0.48 per share, Philadelphia trades at $0.20 per share and Dallas trades at $0.80 per share. In the final game of the day, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who trade at $0.58 per share. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bears vs. Lions predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the injury reports. Chicago cornerback Kyler Gordon, running back Roschon Johnson and safety Elijah Hicks are out, and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson Sr. and linebacker D'Marco Jackson are questionable, while Detroit cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is out and safety Chuck Clark and linebacker DJ Wonnum, who leads the Lions with seven sacks, are questionable. On Polymarket, Chicago winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.495 per share Yes and $0.51 per share No, and more than 55.5 combined points trades at $0.515 per share Yes and $0.495 per share No. Trade on Bears vs. Lions here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions

The biggest injury is at quarterback, with Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts on injured reserve with a calf injury, linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and cornerback Jonathan Jones are out, linebacker Zack Baun and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks are also on injured reserve. Dallas is without safety P.J. Locke, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and tight end Jake Ferguson, and safety Jalen Thompson is questionable, but quarterback Dak Prescott, who has thrown for 3,049 yards and 25 touchdowns, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has 1,108 receiving yards, are not on the injury report. On Polymarket, Dallas winning by more than 8.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and more than 48.5 combined points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No. Trade on Eagles vs. Cowboys here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Chiefs vs. Bills predictions

The weather and the injuries both matter in Buffalo, where it will be 36 degrees and there is a 90% chance of precipitation at Highmark Stadium, and Kansas City is without running back Kenneth Walker III, who leads the Chiefs with 872 rushing yards, offensive tackle Jaylon Moore and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, with tight end Noah Gray and defensive tackle Peter Woods questionable. The Bills have five players questionable, tight end Dalton Kincaid, cornerback Christian Benford, defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, linebacker Dorian Williams and guard O'Cyrus Torrence, and running back James Cook III has rushed for 1,060 yards. On Polymarket, Buffalo winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.53 per share Yes and $0.475 per share No, and more than 46.5 combined points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.515 per share No. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.