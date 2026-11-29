The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Sunday's NFL games. The Atlanta Falcons will visit the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET, the Seattle Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Las Vegas Raiders will visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is inactive due to a hamstring injury, his first missed game of the season. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Atlanta trades at $0.26 per share to win and Minnesota trades at $0.74 per share, Seattle trades at $0.525 per share and San Francisco trades at $0.48 per share, and Las Vegas trades at $0.31 per share and Cleveland trades at $0.695 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Falcons vs. Vikings predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the quarterbacks and the star skill players. Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr. has completed 147 of 242 passes for 1,730 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions, Bijan Robinson has rushed for 951 yards and six touchdowns, and Drake London has 50 catches for 801 yards, while Minnesota's Kyler Murray has completed 100 of 154 passes for 1,022 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions, Aaron Jones Sr. has rushed for 551 yards, Justin Jefferson has 47 catches for 553 yards, and Andrew Van Ginkel has 8.5 sacks. Minnesota is 7-3 and 3-1 at home but lost its last game, 10-35 at San Francisco, while Atlanta is 3-7 and 2-2 on the road and has lost three straight games.

On Polymarket, Minnesota winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and more than 41.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.505 per share No. Trade on Falcons vs. Vikings here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Seahawks vs. 49ers predictions

This NFC West matchup features two prolific receivers and two defenses with sack leaders. Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 79 catches for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns, Sam Darnold has completed 127 of 211 passes for 1,478 yards and 10 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and Byron Murphy II has five sacks, while San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 568 yards and 11 touchdowns, George Kittle has 47 catches for 591 yards, and Brock Purdy has completed 206 of 290 passes for 2,624 yards and 23 touchdowns but is listed as out. San Francisco is 9-1 and 6-0 at home with three straight wins, while Seattle is 6-4 and 2-2 on the road with two straight wins.

On Polymarket, Seattle winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.505 per share No, and more than 42.5 combined points trades at $0.485 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No. Trade on Seahawks vs. 49ers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Raiders vs. Browns predictions

The Sunday night game pairs two offenses led by their stars, with Cleveland's Deshaun Watson completing 188 of 289 passes for 2,118 yards and seven touchdowns with four interceptions, Quinshon Judkins rushing for 423 yards and four touchdowns, and Harold Fannin Jr. catching 44 passes for 544 yards. Las Vegas has Fernando Mendoza at 41 of 74 for 458 yards and three touchdowns, Ashton Jeanty with 459 rushing yards, Brock Bowers with 50 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns, and Maxx Crosby with five sacks. Rain is in the forecast with temperatures around 49 degrees at kickoff. Cleveland is 6-4 and 4-0 at home, and Las Vegas is 4-7 and 3-3 on the road.

On Polymarket, Cleveland winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.485 per share No, and more than 38.5 combined points trades at $0.515 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No. Trade on the college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.