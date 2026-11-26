The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Thanksgiving's NFL slate. Bears vs. Lions opens the holiday at 1 p.m. ET, Eagles vs. Cowboys follows at 4:30 p.m. ET, and Chiefs vs. Bills closes it at 8:20 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Chicago trades at $0.52 per share to win, and Detroit trades at $0.48 per share. Chicago to win by more than 1.5 points is trading at $0.48 per share. Philadelphia trades at $0.20 per share and Dallas trades at $0.80 per share. Kansas City trades at $0.42 per share and Buffalo trades at $0.58 per share. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bears vs. Lions predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the stars. Detroit's Jared Goff has completed 225 of 332 passes for 2,716 yards and 20 touchdowns with four interceptions, Jahmyr Gibbs has rushed for 1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns on 222 carries, and Amon-Ra St. Brown has 70 catches for 792 yards and eight touchdowns, while Chicago's Caleb Williams has completed 149 of 218 passes for 1,727 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions, D'Andre Swift has rushed for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Luther Burden III has 51 catches for 654 yards and four touchdowns. Both teams are 8-2. On Polymarket, Chicago winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.495 per share Yes and $0.51 per share No, and more than 55.5 combined points trades at $0.515 per share Yes and $0.495 per share No. Trade on Bears vs. Lions here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions

Dallas' Dak Prescott has completed 276 of 420 passes for 3,049 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions, CeeDee Lamb has 88 catches for 1,108 yards and nine touchdowns, and Javonte Williams has rushed for 759 yards and 10 touchdowns on 188 carries. Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts has completed 89 of 154 passes for 933 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions, Saquon Barkley has rushed for 371 yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries, and DeVonta Smith has 31 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns. The Cowboys are 5-6 and the Eagles are 3-7. On Polymarket, Dallas winning by more than 8.5 points trades at $0.51 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and more than 48.5 combined points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No. Trade on Eagles vs. Cowboys here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Chiefs vs. Bills predictions

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes has completed 226 of 337 passes for 2,709 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions, Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 872 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 carries, and Travis Kelce has 41 catches for 586 yards and four touchdowns. Buffalo's Josh Allen has completed 194 of 302 passes for 2,527 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions, James Cook III has rushed for 1,060 yards and 10 touchdowns on 209 carries, and Khalil Shakir has 38 catches for 539 yards and one touchdown. The Bills are 9-1 and the Chiefs are 8-2. On Polymarket, Buffalo winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.53 per share Yes and $0.475 per share No, and more than 46.5 combined points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.515 per share No. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

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