The latest Polymarket promo code gives new users a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit. Denver and Los Angeles arrive at Sunday Night Football with dueling 1-1 records. Polymarket prices the Rams at $0.56 per share to win, with Denver trading at $0.44. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Los Angeles winning by one to six points is priced at $0.29 per share. Courtland Sutton scoring a touchdown is available at $0.24 per share, while Bo Nix throwing at least one interception is priced at $0.50 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Broncos vs. Rams picks, predictions

Broncos vs. Rams: Rams ot win by 1-6 points ($0.29 per share)

Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown scorer ($0.24 per share)

Bo Nix to throw an interception ($0.50 per share)

Rams to win by 1-6 points ($0.29 per share)

Los Angeles showed how high its ceiling can climb Monday, piling up 481 yards against New York. But the final score hid a couple of imperfections. The Rams turned the ball over twice, and Stafford threw an interception despite an otherwise terrific night. Denver presents another kind of test. The Broncos produced 392 yards against Jacksonville and closed the afternoon with 17 unanswered points after falling behind by 10.

That gives Sunday a believable path toward the type of back-and-forth affair SportsLine expects. Denver has already played one home game that stayed unresolved deep into the afternoon, while Los Angeles has shown two drastically different versions of its offense through two weeks. SportsLine forecasts a 22-21 Rams victory. That exact result falls inside Polymarket's featured one-to-six-point range, priced at $0.29 per share. Trade on Broncos-Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Courtland Sutton (DEN | WR), anytime touchdown ($0.24 per share)

Sutton hasn't found the end zone yet in 2026, but his history says two quiet games shouldn't erase his scoring ability. He caught seven touchdowns last season after recording eight in 2024. At 6-foot-4, he's also the type of target Denver can turn toward as the field gets shorter. Through two games this year, Sutton has five catches for 36 yards, including three receptions against Jacksonville.

Denver's redzone execution remains a work in progress. The Broncos came away with only three points from two early goal-to-go opportunities last Sunday, including an interception by Nix from Jacksonville's 8-yard line. Nate Adkins eventually caught Denver's lone passing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Sutton hasn't gotten his scoring moment yet, but this is exactly where his size can become useful. SportsLine assigns him 0.32 touchdowns on Sunday. Polymarket prices a Sutton touchdown at $0.24 per share. Trade on Broncos-Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Bo Nix (DEN | QB) to throw an interception ($0.50 per share)

Nix has made plenty of progress from one Sunday to the next, but one statistic hasn't changed. He threw an interception at Kansas City and another against Jacksonville. That's two through his first 59 attempts of 2026. The Week 2 mistake was especially costly because Denver was already inside the Jacksonville 10-yard line, wiping away an opportunity to finish a promising first-half drive.

And the Rams just made life miserable for New York's passing game. Trent McDuffie intercepted Jameis Winston and broke up four passes as Los Angeles kept the Giants out of the end zone. Nix should see a more aggressive challenge than Jacksonville presented, even after his 288-yard rebound last week. SportsLine's DFS projection lands Nix at 0.74 interceptions for Sunday night. Polymarket prices him to throw at least one interception at $0.50 per share. Trade on Broncos-Rams here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.